SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville girls have posted five consecutive wins following their 52-37 victory tonight over Wilmington.

Sharpsville finished the contest by outscoring the Lady Greyhounds on a 29-16 run over the final two quarters.

The Lady Darlings (11-6) were paced by Allie Davis, who closed out the night with 14 points. Chasie Fry added 11.

Sharpsville will hit the road for a Thursday matchup with Lakeview.

Wilmington has suffered setbacks in four of their past five games to fall to 10-8. The Greyhounds return home on Thursday to face Sharon.