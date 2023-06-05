MEADVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The top softball team from District 10, the Sharpsville Blue Devils, defeated Moniteau 15-4 in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.

The Blue Devils (19-4) achieved their first softball state playoff win in school history. Now, they’ll play the winner of Neshannock and Penns Valley on Thursday.

Moniteau took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an Autumn Stewart bunt and an Addy Williams single driving in their respective runs.

Back came Sharpsville as the Blue Devils had three consecutive doubles by Miah Applegarth, Lily Palko and Izzie Candiotti which was followed by a Breanna Hanley two-run homer to take the 5-2 advantage after one inning of play.

In the second inning, Sharpsville’s Hanley went deep again. The Blue Devils led 8-2.

Sharpsville came back to score six runs in the sixth inning to post a 15-4 victory, highlighted by Keely Whitaker’s two-run homer to clinch it.