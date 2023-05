HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Breanna Hanley tossed a shutout in Sharpsville’s 8-0 District 10 Class 2A championship win over Seneca.

Sharpsville has now won two of the past three titles (2021, 2023).

The Blue Devils have won fifteen of their last 16 games.

Lily Palko opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning. Palko also finished with an RBI double.

Keeley Whitaker drove in two runs in the third to extend Sharpsville’s lead to 7-0.