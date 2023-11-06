SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville junior softball star Lily Palko has committed to play softball at the Division 1 level at the University of Michigan.

Palko made the announcement on Monday on social media.

“I have decided to further my athletic and academic career at The University of Michigan! This is a childhood dream of mine, finally becoming true. I wouldn’t have reached this goal without my biggest supporters; my mom and dad!” Palko said in her post. “Thank you to all my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have impacted my life along the way. Thank you to Coach Bonnie, Coach Chiddy, Coach Faith, and Coach Brundage for everything. I can’t wait to see what the future will hold as a Wolverine! Go Blue!”

Palko is a two-time USA All-American and two-time USSSA All-American.