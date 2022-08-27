SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – To start the 2022 football season, the Sharpsville Blue Devils hosted playoff mainstay Wilmington, who entered the day winning 14 consecutive opening week games.

In the first quarter, the Wilmington offense coughed up the ball on a pitch and Sharpsville’s Braden Scarvel fell on it for the recovery.

That lead to a 28-yard field goal by Blue Devils kicker Liam Campbell to open up the scoring with 8 seconds left in the half and gave Sharpsville a 3-0 lead.

Then with just under 4 minutes left in the first half, Sharpsville quarterback Caullin Summers kept it on the read option and finds the endzone from 3-yards out to take a 10-0 lead.

Wilmington’s offense tried to string a last-minute drive to end the half, but Blaze Knight picked it off and the Blue Devils lead 10-0 at halftime.

Sharpsville pulled away for the win and ended Wilmington’s opening week win streak, 23-0.

The Blue Devils travel to Titus for a Friday night matchup in Week 2.