Sharpsville seeks success in 2020; Henwood’s back at QB

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville finished last season with a losing record for the first time since 2007 (3-7). In their 6 losses, the Blue Devils were defeated by a combined score of 197-32. Now, coach Piccirilli must look to get his program back on track after the loss of 7 seniors who graduated this past spring.

2019 Record: 3-6 (1-2), 3rd place in Region 4

Head Coach: Paul Piccirilli, 26th season (210-79)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 14.2 (51st in Area)

Scoring Defense: 24.2 (32nd in Area)

What you need to know about Sharpsville’s offense

-The Blue Devils saw their overall offensive numbers drop in total yards of offense (2018 – 346.3 to 2019 – 210.2) and in scoring (2018 – 36.5 to 2019 – 14.2). Sharpsville must replace a handful of key offensive linemen in Wyatt Caldwell, Joshua Stephenson and Tyler Clary. The team’s leader in rushing and receiving Tristan Besser has also since graduated. Besser rushed for 406 yards and scored 3 times on the ground. He also caught 10 passes for 109 yards.

Returning is the Devils’ QB Danny Henwood along with junior running back Chris Roth. Henwood completed 47.1% of his throws (24-51) for 343 yards. Roth ran for 346 yards on 99 carries. Kaleb Gorichky gained over 300 yards rushing (306) and hauled in 7 passes as well. Jaden Townsend is set to be a key target for Henwood at receiver also. Up front, the Blue Devils will welcome back senior guard Devin McCurry.

What you need to know about Sharpsville’s defense

-Sharpsville’s defense has been a hallmark of their success over the years. From 2009 to 2015 (7 years) – the defense allowed an average of 15-points or higher during just one season (2014 – 15.5 ppg). Over the past two seasons, the scoring defense has risen from 22.0 (in 2018) to 24.2 last year. The team lost three key players – one at each level – in Wyatt Caldwell (DL), Joshua Stephenson (LB) and Tristan Besser in the secondary.

The Blue Devils return Devin McCurry and Jacob Rust along the line while both Danny Henwood and Jaden Townsend should help in the defensive backfield this fall.

Sharpsville’s Key Player(s)

-The play up front on both sides of the ball will be vital to determine how successful this Blue Devil team will be this season. The loss of Tyler Clary and Wyatt Caldwell along the offensive front will be tough to fill; however, Devin McCurry is a great piece to have to establish what Sharpsville wants to do.

Since 2015, Sharpsville Rushers who gained 5-yards per carry with at least 70 attempts

2019 – Tristan Besser, 5.0 (81 carries, 406 yards)

2018 – Kobe Joseph, 8.5 (140 carries, 1196 yards)

2017 – Kobe Joseph, 6.4 (118 carries, 750 yards)

2017 – Bobby Besser, 6.1 (174 carries, 1062 yards)

2016 – Bobby Besser, 7.9 (165 carries, 1310 yards)

2016 – Cameron Prebble, 7.0 (115 carries, 804 yards)

2016 – Kobe Joseph, 6.4 (81 carries, 517 yards)

2015 – Khaliq Ragster, 8.5 (199 carries, 1690 yards)

2015 – Tyrin Peavy, 8.3 (117 carries, 967 yards)