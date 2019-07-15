Sharpsville remains power in District 10

Blue Devils have not had a losing season in 11 years

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville last won the District 10 championship back in 2014 (over West Middlesex, 29-14). Since then, the Blue Devils have lost three district title tilts – one in Class A (to Farrell in 2015) and a pair in 2A (in 2016 & 2018 to Wilmington). Last season, the Devils defeated Sharon (23-21) and West Middlesex (35-19) during the regular season slate. Their three losses came against Manchester (Ohio’s Division V Regional Finalist) and twice to Wilmington (Class 2A State finalist).

Coach Paul Piccirilli returns for his 24th season along the Sharpsville sidelines (as the team’s head coach).

Sharpsville Blue Devils

Head Coach: Paul Piccirilli, 24th season (207-73)

2018 record (Region 4): 8-3 (2-1), 2nd place

Five Key Points

1.Sharpsville has not had a losing season in 11 straight years (2007: 3-7)

2.The Blue Devil offense topped the 30-point per game plateau again last year (36.5). That’s 7 of the past 9 years that they’ve accomplished that feat.

3.In 2018, Sharpsville had 10 First-Team All-District selections (Max Messett was named to offense, defense and special teams)

4.Between 2009 and 2015 (7 years), Sharpsville won 75 games. That’s an average of 10.7 wins per season

5.Last year, Nick Alexander completed 57.7% of his 248 pass attempts. The last time a Sharpsville QB completed that high of a percentage was in 2015 (Luke Henwood, 64.9%).

Offense

Scoring Offense: 36.5 (10th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 133.6

Passing Offense: 212.7

Total Offense: 346.3

…Last fall, coach Piccirilli went with what his team did best – pass the football. That doesn’t seem to roll off the tongue as Sharpsville’s vaunted rushing attack. In 2018, Nick Alexander (since graduated) threw for 2234 yards on 143 of 248 passing (57.7%) and 21 touchdowns compared to only 6 interceptions. Sharpsville pass the ball more (261 attempts) than they ran it (258 attempts). Still, the Blue Devils had a 1,000-yard rusher in Kobe Joseph. Number 32 ran for a 8.5 yard per carry average (140 attempts, 1196 yards) as he scored 24 touchdowns via the ground and another 4 by hauling in catches. Joseph has since graduated also. Senior Tristan Besser is the leading returning rusher (110 yards) and sophomore Chris Roth follows with 92 stripes on 19 totes (4.8 avg).

Receiving the football – Luke Levis (48 catches, 693 yards), Joseph Bornes (25 catches, 452 yards), Joseph (23 catches, 249 yards) and Max Messett (22 catches, 429 yards) have all graduated – so they’ll turn the attention to the likes of Danny Henwood (who also was the backup quarterback) caught 17 passes and completed 6 of 11 from the pocket. Besser also caught 6 passes for 155 yards (2 TDs).

Graduation just didn’t have an affect on those playing skill positions on offense. Ja’Quay Hubbard has since left for Charlottesville and to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference at Virginia. Sharpsville returns Wyatt Caldwell, Josh Stephenson and Tyler Clary – who all are expected to anchor the front line of the Devil offense.

Defense

Scoring Defense: 22.0 (28th in Area)

…Sharpsville’s defense held their opponents to a season-average of 14-points or less in 6 of 7 years between 2009-2015. Since then, the Blue Devils have allowed 26.8 points to be scored in 2016. A dip to 18.8 points in 2017. A bump up to 22.0 points just last year. The Blue Devils have not allowed back-to-back 20-point seasons since 2007 (22.3) and 2008 (25.0).

A lot of changes are in place after the graduation of such standouts as Joe Bornes (DL), Drew Gordon (DL), Ja’Quay Hubbard (DL), Kobe Joseph (LB), Max Messett (DB), Luke Levis (DB), and Ben Henwood (DB). Sharpsville will welcome back seniors Devin McCurry up front as well as Josh Stephenson at linebacker and Chayse Stevens-Luchey in the secondary.

Schedule

Aug. 23 – Hickory

Aug. 30 – Iroquois

Sept. 6 – at Seneca

Sept. 13 – at Greenville

Sept. 21 – Sharon

Sept. 27 – Lakeview

Oct. 4 – at Conneaut, OH

Oct. 11 – at Wilmington

Oct. 18 – West Middlesex

Oct. 25 – at Slippery Rock