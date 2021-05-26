Sharpsville reaches district title tilt after powering past Seneca

Sharpsville is making their first trip back to the district championship game since 2017

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Blue Darlings flexed their muscles at the plate as Sharpsville advances to the District 10 Class 2A Championship on Monday following their 13-1 win over Seneca.

They’ll square off against the winner of Wednesday afternoon’s game between Reynolds and top-seeded Union City.

Sharpsville jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Ericka Grandy belted a 3-run homer in the third inning to push the lead to 8-0.

Breanna Hanley went deep with the bases loaded to lift Sharpsville to a 13-1 advantage in the seventh inning.