SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Blue Devils rebounded from a 12-0 deficit to improve to their first 5-0 start since 2015 following their 14-12 win over Greenville. Coach Paul Piccirilli’s bunch is currently on a nine-game win streak dating back to October of last year.

Sharpsville has defeated Greenville in each of their last four meetings over the past three years.

In the opening quarter, the Trojans scored on a pair of touchdown runs by Malachi Hyde and Nick Solderich to give Greenville a 12-0 lead.

Sharpsville’s Garen Levis caught a 46-yard touchdown dart from Caullin Summers to close the gap to 12-7 in the second quarter.

To begin the third quarter, Caullin Summers kept the ball on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Sharpsville a 14-12 lead.

Summers finished his night by leading the Blue Devils in rushing with 75 yards and also threw for 181 yards on 16 of 28 passing. Levis hauled in 7 catches for 116 stripes.

The Blue Devils were playing their first home game since beginning the year with a 23-0 win over Wilmington on August 26.

Next week, Sharpsville will make the trip to Sharon to take on the Tigers.

Greenville (0-5) returns home to face Grove City.