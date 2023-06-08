NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville rallied past Burgettstown 10-3 in the PIAA Class 2A Baseball State Quarterfinals at Westminster College on Thursday.

The Blue Devils trailed 3-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. They went on to score five runs in the frame to take the lead for good.

Jack Leipheimer went 2-3 with three RBIs in the win for the Blue Devils. He also pitched three scoreless innings in relief, striking out four batters in the process.

Luke Distler went 3-4 with two RBIs while Stephen Tarnoci tallied two hits and two RBIs in the victory.

Andrew Bredel drove in two runs in the loss for Burgettstown. Erich Kovach also finished with an RBI.

Burgettstown’s season comes to an end with a record of 16-5.

Sharpsville improves to 17-7 on the campaign. The Blue Devils advance to face Bald Eagle in the PIAA Class 2A State Semifinals on Monday.