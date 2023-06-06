SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville’s softball team advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history on Monday by defeating Moniteau, 15-4.

The Blue Devils’ pitcher Breanna Hanley struck out seven hitters while belting a pair of homers at the plate. Keeley Whitaker also homered and scored three runs. Izzie Candiotti finished with three hits. Lily Palko also scored three times and closed out her afternoon with two hits. Miah Applegarth collected two hits and drove in two runs.

The Blue Devils have won 16 of their last 17 games to improve to 19-4.

Sharpsville is set to meet the defending champion Neshannock (23-0) in the 2A state tournament on Thursday.

“Neshannock’s one of those teams that you have to play a perfect game against,” says Sharpsville’s coach Mark Piccirilli. “Our team has proven that they have that in them this season.”

The Lancers’ sophomore hurler and power hitter Addyson Frye played for Sharpsville until two years ago. Hunter Newman, Gabrielle Quinn, Aaralyn and Jaidon Nogay are all also hitting over .500 this season.

“Most of our girls have a history with Addyson so there’s no intimidation,” Piccirilli states. “I am extremely proud of our girls. It’s been a great season thus far, they’ve won the team of the month for April, went undefeated in our region, won our district and the first state playoff game in our [softball team] history. The team is focused and pumped for the upcoming game. It’s win and move on. We’re not ready to throw in the towel.”

2023 PIAA Class 2A Softball Quarterfinal

Thursday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Westminster College

Neshannock vs. Sharpsville

PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals Tournament Field

South Williamsport vs. Bristol

Minersville vs. Bald Eagle

Everett vs. Cranberry

Recent Class 2A Champions

2022 – Neshannock

2021 – Line Mountain

2019 – Frazier

2018 – Upper Dauphin

2017 – Minersville

2016 – Holy Redeemer

2015 – Holy Redeemer

2014 – Central Columbia

2013 – Brandywine Heights