SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville’s softball team advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history on Monday by defeating Moniteau, 15-4.
The Blue Devils’ pitcher Breanna Hanley struck out seven hitters while belting a pair of homers at the plate. Keeley Whitaker also homered and scored three runs. Izzie Candiotti finished with three hits. Lily Palko also scored three times and closed out her afternoon with two hits. Miah Applegarth collected two hits and drove in two runs.
The Blue Devils have won 16 of their last 17 games to improve to 19-4.
Sharpsville is set to meet the defending champion Neshannock (23-0) in the 2A state tournament on Thursday.
“Neshannock’s one of those teams that you have to play a perfect game against,” says Sharpsville’s coach Mark Piccirilli. “Our team has proven that they have that in them this season.”
The Lancers’ sophomore hurler and power hitter Addyson Frye played for Sharpsville until two years ago. Hunter Newman, Gabrielle Quinn, Aaralyn and Jaidon Nogay are all also hitting over .500 this season.
“Most of our girls have a history with Addyson so there’s no intimidation,” Piccirilli states. “I am extremely proud of our girls. It’s been a great season thus far, they’ve won the team of the month for April, went undefeated in our region, won our district and the first state playoff game in our [softball team] history. The team is focused and pumped for the upcoming game. It’s win and move on. We’re not ready to throw in the towel.”
2023 PIAA Class 2A Softball Quarterfinal
Thursday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. at Westminster College
Neshannock vs. Sharpsville
PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals Tournament Field
South Williamsport vs. Bristol
Minersville vs. Bald Eagle
Neshannock vs. Sharpsville
Everett vs. Cranberry
Recent Class 2A Champions
2022 – Neshannock
2021 – Line Mountain
2019 – Frazier
2018 – Upper Dauphin
2017 – Minersville
2016 – Holy Redeemer
2015 – Holy Redeemer
2014 – Central Columbia
2013 – Brandywine Heights