SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – After a monumental win in the quarterfinals, the Sharpsville baseball team finds themselves making history, joining the 2000 team as the only teams to make the baseball state final four.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t even want to practice. I just wanna get out back on the field and win another game,” Sharpsville senior Braden Scarvel said. “I mean, it’s crazy to think about, but we’re not done yet, so hopefully we can be the first team to win it all.”

On Monday, they can do even more by tying another milestone by making the state championship game, but this team wants to do that and even more.

“Getting to practice high school baseball in June, it’s amazing,” Sharpsville senior Stephen Tarnoci said.

This Sharpsville baseball has become red-hot once again at the perfect time.

“I mean, it feels great to come out here with all these guys and swing, swing the bat, feel ground balls, continue to do what we’ve been doing since January,” Sharpsville senior Jack Leipheimer said.

Winner of eight straight games, the 17-7 Blue Devils have won their two PIAA playoff games by a combined 17-7 score to advance to the second semifinal in program history.

“Words can’t even describe that, you know, I’ve never been this far, nobody here has ever been this far,” Tarnoci said. “The history behind it, you know, we’re one of two teams have made this this far in our school and that’s incredible.”

This is actually the second eight-game win streak of the season for the team and they defintely do no see themselves as the underdogs the rest of the way.

“Our defense is crazy, Jack and Steven been pitching like amazing,” Sharpsville junior Luke Distler said. “And we’ve been hitting, our top four guys have been hitting.”

“We think we can beat anyone, even if we’re not as talented as everybody else,” Scarvel said. “We just have that feeling that we’re going to win and we keep through the whole game and we never give up.”

When you make it this far into the season, support and confidence is at an all-time high as these Blue Devils just keep getting closer and closer to history.

“I know the whole town’s behind us, people are coming to the games, we heard there’s going to be a big crowd there for us,” Tarnoci said. “So, you know, for the whole town, for us, it means it means everything — we just got to have fun and see where it takes us.”

Sharpsville takes on Bald Eagle Area in the PIAA state semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Showers Field in DuBois.