MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) — “We will change up a lot of things from the first game because obviously they didn’t work,” Sharpsville head coach Paul Piccirilli said on Thursday.

The first time Farrell and Sharpsville met just over a month ago, the Steelers had their way with the Blue Devils winning 49-7. It was the start that doomed Sharpsville, two first-quarter turnovers and not getting on the board until the second quarter.

“Eat up the clock,” says Piccirilli. “We can not go three and out, I think we did that in our first 3 out of 4 possessions. If you do that against a team like that, you are in trouble.”

“Fast start’s always important to us,” Sharpsville senior Garin Levis says. “Getting first up on the scoreboard and everything, very important.”

But fast starts is what Farrell is all about. The Steelers have scored first in every one of their 10 games this season, something they look to continue Saturday.

“For sure, we want to come out and jump on them early and make them think about that first game,” says Farrell head coach Amp Pegues. “I think if we can go out and get a couple scores on them early, I think we can have a good day.”

But Farrell says they know Oct. 7 is a long way removed from Nov. 19, and they know the Blue Devils have something to prove in WKBN’s Game of the Week.

“We knew they are going to be hungry and ready to play,” Pegues says. “Bigger stakes right now, District 10 championship — so that first game doesn’t really mean much, much at all. They are going to come out and play hard and do what they do, but I think we will be well prepared.”



“It is very important to stay focused,” says Farrell running back Kylon Wilson. “We try not to overlook this team because we know stuff can happen but we just have to stay focused and be prepared week by week.”

“[Have to] stick to what got you here you know,” Piccirilli says. “Hopefully we can force them to punt four or five times couple turnovers, penalties and have a chance to stay in the game in the fourth quarter.

“We are really hungry,” Levis says. “We really want this win and this D10 really means something to us.”

Farrell and Sharpsville will meet Saturday for a District 10 championship at 7 p.m.