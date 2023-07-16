SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Blue Devils’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Sept. 5 – Keystone

• Sept. 7 – Mohawk

• Sept. 11 – at Sharon

• Sept. 14 – West Middlesex

• Sept. 16 – Grove City

• Sept. 18 – at Mercer

• Sept. 20 – Wilmington

• Sept. 28 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Oct. 2 – at West Middlesex

• Oct. 4 – Mercer

• Oct. 7 – Slippery Rock

• Oct. 10 – at Wilmington

• Oct. 12 – at Hickory

• Oct. 14 – at Maplewood

• Oct. 16 – Kennedy Catholic

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 25 – at Erie

• Aug. 28 – Sharon

• Aug. 31 – at Slippery Rock

• Sept. 7 – Grove City

• Sept. 11 – at Greenville

• Sept. 13 – Commodore Perry

• Sept. 19 – at Kennedy Catholic

• Sept. 21 – at Wilmington

• Sept. 25 – at Mercer

• Sept. 27 – West Middlesex

• Oct. 3 – at Commodore Perry

• Oct. 5 – Kennedy Catholic

• Oct. 9 – Wilmington

• Oct. 11 – Mercer

• Oct. 17 – at West Middlesex

Sharpsville High School

Nickname: The Blue Devils

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

Stadium location: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150

If you have corrections to the SHS soccer schedule please contact support.