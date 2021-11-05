Sharpsville High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Five starters return for Sharpsville as they look to improve upon last year’s 7-10 record. Seniors Alli Davis (7.2 ppg) and Ady Kratko (4.1 ppg) return in the backcourt for the Blue Darlings. A trio of juniors are also back in the mix as forwards Chasie Fry (5.5 ppg) and Brenna Hanley (5.9 ppg) will be joined by Tori Kimpan (5.1 ppg) in the post.
“We expect to contend in a very tough region,” says coach Katie Grandy. “We’ll be led by our senior guards. Ady and Alli, while getting contributions from Chasie, Breanna and Tori. We’ll receive help off of the bench from Erika Grandy (3.6 ppg) and Paige Messett.”
Sharpsville opens up the season at the Slippery Rock Tip-Off Classic on December 10.
Sharpsville Blue Darlings
Head Coach: Katie Grandy
2020-21 Record: 7-10
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 35.3
Scoring Defense: 39.9
2020-21 Individual Leaders
Scoring: Alli Davis – 7.2
Free Throw Percentage: Alli Davis – 78.6%
Three-Pointers Made: Alli Davis – 26
2021-22 Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 13 – at Iroquois
Dec. 16 – at Jamestown
Dec. 18 – Farrell
Dec. 20 – at Warren
Dec. 23 – Iroquois
Dec. 28 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Tournament
Dec. 29 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6 – Sharon
Jan. 13 – at Wilmington
Jan. 20 – Lakeview
Jan. 22 – Grove City
Jan. 24 – Greenville
Jan. 27 – at Titusville
Jan. 31 – at Sharon
Feb. 5 – at Struthers
Feb. 7 – Wilmington
Feb. 10 – at Lakeview
Feb. 14 – at Greenville
Feb. 17 – Titusville