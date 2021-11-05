Sharpsville High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Five starters return for Sharpsville as they look to improve upon last year’s 7-10 record. Seniors Alli Davis (7.2 ppg) and Ady Kratko (4.1 ppg) return in the backcourt for the Blue Darlings. A trio of juniors are also back in the mix as forwards Chasie Fry (5.5 ppg) and Brenna Hanley (5.9 ppg) will be joined by Tori Kimpan (5.1 ppg) in the post.

“We expect to contend in a very tough region,” says coach Katie Grandy. “We’ll be led by our senior guards. Ady and Alli, while getting contributions from Chasie, Breanna and Tori. We’ll receive help off of the bench from Erika Grandy (3.6 ppg) and Paige Messett.”

Sharpsville opens up the season at the Slippery Rock Tip-Off Classic on December 10.

Sharpsville Blue Darlings

Head Coach: Katie Grandy

2020-21 Record: 7-10

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 35.3

Scoring Defense: 39.9

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Alli Davis – 7.2

Free Throw Percentage: Alli Davis – 78.6%

Three-Pointers Made: Alli Davis – 26

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 11 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 13 – at Iroquois

Dec. 16 – at Jamestown

Dec. 18 – Farrell

Dec. 20 – at Warren

Dec. 23 – Iroquois

Dec. 28 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Tournament

Dec. 29 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6 – Sharon

Jan. 13 – at Wilmington

Jan. 20 – Lakeview

Jan. 22 – Grove City

Jan. 24 – Greenville

Jan. 27 – at Titusville

Jan. 31 – at Sharon

Feb. 5 – at Struthers

Feb. 7 – Wilmington

Feb. 10 – at Lakeview

Feb. 14 – at Greenville

Feb. 17 – Titusville