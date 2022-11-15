SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) –This past May, Sharpsville hired Mike Williams – the former girls basketball coach at West Middlesex – to lead the boys’ program. Williams compiled 298 victories in thirty-five seasons (at West Middlesex, Mercer and Allegheny-Clarion). At the helm of the Ms. Reds, his teams won five consecutive District 10 titles, appearing in the 2019 PIAA Class 2A championship tilt and winning 75.2% of their 202 games played (152-50).

The Blue Devils return just one starter, Liam Campbell. “He’s taken on a leadership role [this year],” says Williams. “Liam has the potential of being one of the top players in the region.”

Campbell will be joined by fellow football players – Blaze Campbell, Garen Levis, Josh Myers, Braden Scarvel and Carter DeJulia. “They’ll work themselves into a rotation along with veterans Luke Distler, Drew Toth, Maddox O’Neil and Luke Staunch. We also have sophomores Aiden Cadman, Graham Pernesky and Aidan Sincek along with a group of freshmen who can also be in the mix for minutes [on the varsity level].”

Sharpsville graduated five of their top six players from a year ago. Gaining experience will be the key. “We need to teach and learn a new system,” points out coach Williams. “We need to teach a new culture and do it rather quickly. I’m hoping the kids can handle tough coaching from an old guy who’s all in. They’ll need to learn very early that if they don’t play hard in practices and games, their playing time will be severely limited. We’d like to run the breaks as our first option, mix up defenses and be patient if we have the lead. If we can grow together, we’ll be more than competitive.”

The Blue Devils open the season on the road at Brookfield on Saturday, December 3.

Sharpsville Blue Devils

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Mike Williams

2021-22 Record: 5-15 (4-10), 6th place in Region 4

2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Did not quality

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 47.0

Scoring Defense: 62.4

2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 3 – at Brookfield

Dec. 5 – Sharon

Dec. 7 – at Greenville

Dec. 9 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley

Dec. 12 – at First Christian Academy

Dec. 16 – at Commodore Perry

Dec. 20 – at Sharon

Jan. 3 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 6 – Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 10 – at Farrell

Jan. 12 – Wilmington

Jan. 13 – Jamestown

Jan. 17 – at Mercer

Jan. 20 – at Reynolds

Jan. 24 – West Middlesex

Jan. 27 – at Lakeview

Jan. 31 – George Junior Republic

Feb. 3 – Mercer

Feb. 7 – Reynolds

Feb. 10 – at West Middlesex

Feb. 14 – Lakeview

Feb. 17 – at George Junior Republic