SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) –This past May, Sharpsville hired Mike Williams – the former girls basketball coach at West Middlesex – to lead the boys’ program. Williams compiled 298 victories in thirty-five seasons (at West Middlesex, Mercer and Allegheny-Clarion). At the helm of the Ms. Reds, his teams won five consecutive District 10 titles, appearing in the 2019 PIAA Class 2A championship tilt and winning 75.2% of their 202 games played (152-50).
The Blue Devils return just one starter, Liam Campbell. “He’s taken on a leadership role [this year],” says Williams. “Liam has the potential of being one of the top players in the region.”
Campbell will be joined by fellow football players – Blaze Campbell, Garen Levis, Josh Myers, Braden Scarvel and Carter DeJulia. “They’ll work themselves into a rotation along with veterans Luke Distler, Drew Toth, Maddox O’Neil and Luke Staunch. We also have sophomores Aiden Cadman, Graham Pernesky and Aidan Sincek along with a group of freshmen who can also be in the mix for minutes [on the varsity level].”
Sharpsville graduated five of their top six players from a year ago. Gaining experience will be the key. “We need to teach and learn a new system,” points out coach Williams. “We need to teach a new culture and do it rather quickly. I’m hoping the kids can handle tough coaching from an old guy who’s all in. They’ll need to learn very early that if they don’t play hard in practices and games, their playing time will be severely limited. We’d like to run the breaks as our first option, mix up defenses and be patient if we have the lead. If we can grow together, we’ll be more than competitive.”
The Blue Devils open the season on the road at Brookfield on Saturday, December 3.
Sharpsville Blue Devils
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Mike Williams
2021-22 Record: 5-15 (4-10), 6th place in Region 4
2021-22 Post-Season Finish: Did not quality
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 47.0
Scoring Defense: 62.4
2022-23 Schedule
Dec. 3 – at Brookfield
Dec. 5 – Sharon
Dec. 7 – at Greenville
Dec. 9 – at Allegheny-Clarion Valley
Dec. 12 – at First Christian Academy
Dec. 16 – at Commodore Perry
Dec. 20 – at Sharon
Jan. 3 – at Rocky Grove
Jan. 6 – Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 10 – at Farrell
Jan. 12 – Wilmington
Jan. 13 – Jamestown
Jan. 17 – at Mercer
Jan. 20 – at Reynolds
Jan. 24 – West Middlesex
Jan. 27 – at Lakeview
Jan. 31 – George Junior Republic
Feb. 3 – Mercer
Feb. 7 – Reynolds
Feb. 10 – at West Middlesex
Feb. 14 – Lakeview
Feb. 17 – at George Junior Republic