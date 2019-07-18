Sharpsville graduate & Westminster standout Brady Hogue earns preseason honor

The award honors players who have shown dedication to giving back and the embodiment of true leadership on and off the football field.

NORTHBROOK, Illinois (WKBN) – Sharpsville High School graduate and Westminster College senior center Brady Hogue was nominated for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® presented by Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

Hogue has been a part of Westminster football’s community service initiative, including the team’s “Move-In Day” program – which helps incoming students move in to their dormitories. Hogue is a business administration major. On the field, Hogue was named First Team All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) last season as he helped command an offensive line that saw the Titans finish tied for third in the conference in rushing TDs (22).

The final 22-member team and honorary coach, which will be announced in September, is selected by a voting panel consisting of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® members and prominent media members who look for both their dedication to giving back and the embodiment of true leadership on and off the football field.

The Titans open the 2019 season Thursday, September 5 at home against non-conference opponent Capital University. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.



COURTESY: WESTMINSTER SPORTS INFORMATION