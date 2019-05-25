Sharpsville freshman Lenzi dazzles in District 10 Semifinals

Sports

by: Ryan Allison

Posted: / Updated:

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville freshman pitcher Brock Lenzi threw a complete game 4-hitter, helping the Devils earn a 5-2 victory over Wilmington in the District 10 semifinals Friday night.

Lenzi struck out 9, and allowed just 1 earned run on the mound.

The Blue Devils started the scoring in the 4th with an RBI single from Kaleb Gorichly, scoring Joe Bornes.

Sharpsville’s offense exploded for 4 runs in the 5th. Bornes led the way with 2 hits, and 2 RBI for the Devils.

Wilmington got two hits from senior Cameron Marett, and 2 RBI from senior Robert Pontius. The Hounds drop to 16-4 with the loss.

Sharpsville improves to 11-10 on the season, and will advance to play Lakeview in the Class 2A District Finals on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story