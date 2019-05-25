Sharpsville freshman Lenzi dazzles in District 10 Semifinals

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville freshman pitcher Brock Lenzi threw a complete game 4-hitter, helping the Devils earn a 5-2 victory over Wilmington in the District 10 semifinals Friday night.

Lenzi struck out 9, and allowed just 1 earned run on the mound.

The Blue Devils started the scoring in the 4th with an RBI single from Kaleb Gorichly, scoring Joe Bornes.

Sharpsville’s offense exploded for 4 runs in the 5th. Bornes led the way with 2 hits, and 2 RBI for the Devils.

Wilmington got two hits from senior Cameron Marett, and 2 RBI from senior Robert Pontius. The Hounds drop to 16-4 with the loss.

Sharpsville improves to 11-10 on the season, and will advance to play Lakeview in the Class 2A District Finals on Monday.