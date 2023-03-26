SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Ending the regular season with a 14-2 record and the top seed in the District 10 (2A) playoffs, Sharpsville was upset by Seneca in the district semifinal round to end their season short of their goal of advancing to play in the state tournament.
A year ago, Breanna Hanley was named First-Team All-District after compiling an 0.80 ERA with 144 strikeouts. At the plate, the Mount Union commit batted .362 while belting four homers. Hanley’s classmate Bella Ritenour hit for a .325 average.
The team also features three sophomores who hit for over .370 as freshmen. Lily Palko batted .469 and hit six homeruns. Izzie Candiotti and Keeley Whitaker hit for a .419 and a .373 average respectively.
Coach Mark Piccirilli states, “We expect to make another run at the District 10 title.”
The Blue Devils are set to play host to West Middlesex on Tuesday, March 28.
Sharpsville Blue Devils Softball Preview
2022 Record: 15-3
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Seneca in District 10 (2A) Semifinal
Coach: Mark Piccirilli
Key Returnees
Brenna Hanley, Senior
Bella Ritenour, Senior
Izzie Candiotti, Sophomore
Lily Palko, Sophomore
Keeley Whitaker, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 28 – West Middlesex
Mar. 30 – Mercer
Apr. 1 – at Slippery Rock
Apr. 4 – at Lakeview
Apr. 6 – at Poland
Apr. 8 – Franklin
Apr. 11 – Farrell
Apr. 13 – at Wilmington
Apr. 18 – Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 20 – at Reynolds
Apr. 25 – at West Middlesex
Apr. 27 – at Mercer
May 2 – Lakeview
May 4 – at Farrell
May 6 – at Mathews
May 9 – Wilmington
May 11 – at Kennedy Catholic
May 13 – at Hickory
May 16 – Reynolds