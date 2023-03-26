SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Ending the regular season with a 14-2 record and the top seed in the District 10 (2A) playoffs, Sharpsville was upset by Seneca in the district semifinal round to end their season short of their goal of advancing to play in the state tournament.

A year ago, Breanna Hanley was named First-Team All-District after compiling an 0.80 ERA with 144 strikeouts. At the plate, the Mount Union commit batted .362 while belting four homers. Hanley’s classmate Bella Ritenour hit for a .325 average.

The team also features three sophomores who hit for over .370 as freshmen. Lily Palko batted .469 and hit six homeruns. Izzie Candiotti and Keeley Whitaker hit for a .419 and a .373 average respectively.

Coach Mark Piccirilli states, “We expect to make another run at the District 10 title.”

The Blue Devils are set to play host to West Middlesex on Tuesday, March 28.

Sharpsville Blue Devils Softball Preview

2022 Record: 15-3

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Seneca in District 10 (2A) Semifinal

Coach: Mark Piccirilli

Key Returnees

Brenna Hanley, Senior

Bella Ritenour, Senior

Izzie Candiotti, Sophomore

Lily Palko, Sophomore

Keeley Whitaker, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 28 – West Middlesex

Mar. 30 – Mercer

Apr. 1 – at Slippery Rock

Apr. 4 – at Lakeview

Apr. 6 – at Poland

Apr. 8 – Franklin

Apr. 11 – Farrell

Apr. 13 – at Wilmington

Apr. 18 – Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 20 – at Reynolds

Apr. 25 – at West Middlesex

Apr. 27 – at Mercer

May 2 – Lakeview

May 4 – at Farrell

May 6 – at Mathews

May 9 – Wilmington

May 11 – at Kennedy Catholic

May 13 – at Hickory

May 16 – Reynolds