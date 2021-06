ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharpsville softball team claimed its second District 10 championship in program history Monday with a 1-0 win over Union City.

Watch the above video for game highlights.

Breanna Hanley struck out ten batters and allowed three hits and zero walks in the victory.

The Blue Devils improve to 14-6 and will face Freedom in the PIAA tournament on June 7.