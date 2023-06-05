SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharpsville topped Serra Catholic 7-4 in the PIAA Class 2A Baseball Playoffs on Monday at Slippery Rock University.

Luke Distler, Stephen Tarnoci, Braden Scarvel and Jake Tonty each drove in a run in the win for the Blue Devils. Distler and Tarnoci tallied two hits apiece.

Michael Schanck, Jacob Holmes, Tyler Skaggs and Zach Karp tallied RBI’s in the loss for Serra Catholic.

Jack Leipheimer picked up the win on the mound tossing four innings of relief. He allowed just two earned runs with three strikeouts.

Sharpsville improves to 16-7 on the season. The Blue Devils advance to face Burgettstown on Thursday in the PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals. Game site and time has not yet been announced.

Serra Catholic ends the season with a record of 19-4.