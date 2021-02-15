Sharp and Powell combine to drain 11 three-pointers; Mathews sinks Badger

Vinny Sharp and Kyle Powell, together, scored 50 points

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vinny Sharp scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as Mathews defeated Badger on the road, 79-70.

The Mustangs trailed at halftime, 32-30.

Kyle Powell made five of his seven three-point baskets in the second half to net 23 points. Sharp and Powell combined to make 11 shots from long distance.

Mathews is scheduled to host Windham on Tuesday.

Jack Lendak and Brad Hamilton combined for 43 points. Lendak connected on four three-point baskets to finish with 23 points. Hamilton made three three-pointers to tally 20 points.

Badger is scheduled to meet Maplewood on Tuesday.