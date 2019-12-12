Sharon’s Lane Voytik named WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year

Lane Voytik is the only quarterback in Mercer County history to throw for over 3,000 yards

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sharon senior quarterback Lane Voytik was named the 2019 WKBN Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

The announcement was made at the 14th annual WKBN Big 22 Awards Banquet, which was held at the Maronite Center in Austintown.

This past year, Voytik threw for 3,042 yards with 31 touchdowns.

The senior set Mercer County records for passing yards in a single season, career passing yards and career passing touchdowns.

He is the only quarterback in Mercer County history to throw for over 3,000 yards.

For his career, Voytik racked up 8,558 yards through the air with 91 touchdowns.

He helped the Tigers reach the PIAA quarterfinals this past season.

