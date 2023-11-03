NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon posted its opening-round playoff win 28-0 over Fairview.

The Tigers’ defense had allowed just 51 points during the regular season, with a high of 20 points permitted to Farrell’s explosive offense.

Cortez Nixon opened the scoring with a 2-yard run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the end of the first half.

During Sharon’s next possession, CC Harrison dashed 62 yards to double the advantage to 14-0.

Midway through the third quarter, Mister Ham snuck away for an 11-yard touchdown run.

Just minutes into the fourth quarter, Harrison caught a 14-yard touchdown from Ham to extend the lead to 28-0.

Sharon (8-2) has now won five of its last six games. Next week, Sharon will meet either North East or Oil City in the district semifinals.

Fairview began the season with a 1-3 mark after dropping their week four triple-overtime contest to Fort LeBoeuf (36-35).

The Fairview Tigers had won five of their last six games before Friday night’s loss. Fairview closed out the season with a 6-5 mark.

