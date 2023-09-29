SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon handed Sharpsville its first loss of the season, 26-7. The Blue Devils were averaging 49.2 points per outing prior to its meeting with the Tigers.

Entering the game, the Sharon defense had posted four shutouts through the first five weeks (Neshannock, Warren, Hickory and Wilmington).

The Tigers opened the game with a pair of Cortez Nixon touchdown runs to take a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Blue Devils quarterback Caullin Summers called his own number on a 1-yard touchdown run to close the gap to 13-7 at halftime.

In the second half, Sharon’s Mister Ham completed a 15-yard touchdown strike to Lamont Austin to extend the lead to 19-7.

Isaac Friday went in from 9 yards away with under two minutes to play to seal the 26-7 victory for Sharon.

Sharpsville was eyeing its second straight 6-0 start. Instead, both teams now have an identical 5-1 mark.

The Tigers will face Slippery Rock at home next Friday while the Blue Devils will travel to take on Farrell.

