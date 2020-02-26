Sharon wideout Ty Eilam makes his college choice

Eilam's 1,222 yards receiving this past season is the fifth-best mark in Mercer County history

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon wide receiver Ty Eilam will continue his academic and football career at Hudson Valley Community College.

Eilam made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Ty Eilam’s 77 receptions this past season rank second all-time at Sharon High School and his 1,222 yards receiving is the fifth-best mark in Mercer County history.

The senior wideout caught nine touchdowns, helped lead the Tigers to the District Ten title and was named a member of the WKBN Big 22 Class of 2019 this past season.