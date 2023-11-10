FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon Tigers (8-2) take on the Oil City Oilers in the Class 3A Pennsylvania High School Playoffs Friday night.

The Tigers struck first with Mister Ham connecting with Lamont Austin for a long touchdown pass. Sharon would take a 7-0 lead into the second quarter.

Sharon answered an Oilers touchdown with another long Ham touchdown pass, this time to Ike Friday.

Following an Ameer Kanan field goal, the Tigers took a 17-8 lead into the half.

A Ham QB sneak early in the third quarter extended the Sharon lead to 24-8.

Sharon currently leads 24-8 in the third quarter as of the last update.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

The winner will advance to play the winner of Grove City vs. Hickory next week.