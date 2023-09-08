HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s a battle of early unbeatens in Hermitage Friday night as 2-0 Sharon visits 2-0 Hickory.
Sharon took a 6-0 lead into the half behind a one-yard touchdown run from Mister Ham.
Ham’s second touchdown of the game came on a long reception early in the fourth quarter to double the Tiger lead.
Sharon currently leads 12-0 early in the fourth quarter as of the last update.
Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.
Sharon (2-0) will visit Grove City next week. Hickory (2-0) will travel to Wilmington.
