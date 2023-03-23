SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon mounted a late comeback against Harbor Creek before being upended, 8-6, in the District 10 Class 3A semifinal round.

“We’re working to build a program that is competitive and successful on a regular basis. Our strengths this year, we’re hoping will be our pitching and our defense,” Coach Dave Bodien said.

Senior Ella Connelly returns as the team’s shortstop after batting .312 (24-77). Lacey Root, a junior, is the Tigers’ returning catcher. Sharon also welcomes back a pair of sophomores Claire Bodien and Dalaini Bayer. Bodien led the team in batting average (.391), RBIs (20) and doubles (6) along with being tied for the lead in homers with 4. Bayer scored 19 runs a year ago while stealing nine bases.

Junior center fielder Kurtasia Chester was injured during this past volleyball season. She’s hoping to be cleared by mid-April.

The Tigers also welcome into the mix seniors Mia Cabraja (3B) and Katie Lapikas (1B) along with sophomore second baseman Marley Frost.

The Tigers get the season underway on Tuesday, March 28 at Grove City.

Sharon Tigers Softball Preview

2022 Record: 12-10

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Harbor Creek in District 10 (3A) Semifinal

Coach: Dave Bodien

Key Returnees

Ella Connelly, Senior

Kurtasia Chester, Junior

Lacey Root, Junior

Dalaini Bayer, Sophomore

Claire Bodien, Sophomore

2023 Schedule

Mar. 28 – at Grove City

Mar. 30 – Jamestown

Apr. 3 – at Meadville

Apr. 4 – at Slippery Rock

Apr. 6 – Titusville

Apr. 11 – at Oil City

Apr. 13 – Corry

Apr. 15 – Mercer

Apr. 18 – Franklin

Apr. 20 – at Hickory

Apr. 22 – at Wilmington

Apr. 25 – Grove City

Apr. 27 – at Jamestown

Apr. 29 – Slippery Rock

May 1 – at Franklin

May 3 – West Middlesex

May 8 – at Titusville

May 10 – at Corry

May 16 – Hickory

May 17 – Oil City