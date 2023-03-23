SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon mounted a late comeback against Harbor Creek before being upended, 8-6, in the District 10 Class 3A semifinal round.
“We’re working to build a program that is competitive and successful on a regular basis. Our strengths this year, we’re hoping will be our pitching and our defense,” Coach Dave Bodien said.
Senior Ella Connelly returns as the team’s shortstop after batting .312 (24-77). Lacey Root, a junior, is the Tigers’ returning catcher. Sharon also welcomes back a pair of sophomores Claire Bodien and Dalaini Bayer. Bodien led the team in batting average (.391), RBIs (20) and doubles (6) along with being tied for the lead in homers with 4. Bayer scored 19 runs a year ago while stealing nine bases.
Junior center fielder Kurtasia Chester was injured during this past volleyball season. She’s hoping to be cleared by mid-April.
The Tigers also welcome into the mix seniors Mia Cabraja (3B) and Katie Lapikas (1B) along with sophomore second baseman Marley Frost.
The Tigers get the season underway on Tuesday, March 28 at Grove City.
2022 Record: 12-10
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Harbor Creek in District 10 (3A) Semifinal
Coach: Dave Bodien
Key Returnees
Ella Connelly, Senior
Kurtasia Chester, Junior
Lacey Root, Junior
Dalaini Bayer, Sophomore
Claire Bodien, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 28 – at Grove City
Mar. 30 – Jamestown
Apr. 3 – at Meadville
Apr. 4 – at Slippery Rock
Apr. 6 – Titusville
Apr. 11 – at Oil City
Apr. 13 – Corry
Apr. 15 – Mercer
Apr. 18 – Franklin
Apr. 20 – at Hickory
Apr. 22 – at Wilmington
Apr. 25 – Grove City
Apr. 27 – at Jamestown
Apr. 29 – Slippery Rock
May 1 – at Franklin
May 3 – West Middlesex
May 8 – at Titusville
May 10 – at Corry
May 16 – Hickory
May 17 – Oil City