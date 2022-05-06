HARTFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sharon Speedway is canceling its “Super Series” event scheduled for Saturday due to rainy conditions.

The series will now begin Saturday, May 14, featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars along with the first appearance of the season by the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds and the Whelen Econo Mods.

The race time is 7 p.m.

The Sharon Speedway is located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 and 305.

For more information, go to www.sharonspeedway.com.