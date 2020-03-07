Sharon runs out of gas against Aliquippa; Tigers fall in first round

The Tigers led by seven at halftime, but ultimately lost by seven to the Quips in a Class 3A First Round matchup Saturday.

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharon boys basketball team fell to Aliquippa, 79-72 Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament at Farrell High School.

The Tigers came out aggressive in the first half and led 45-38 at the break. But the Quips turned up the defensive pressure in the final two quarters, which proved to be too much for Sharon.

Michael Calloway led Sharon with 19 points, while Camren Atallah had 15 points. Merquan Peterson also added 13 and Otis Driver finished with 10 for the Tigers.

Zuriah Fisher led all scorers with 32 points, while Michael Dawkins had 18 for Aliquippa.

Sharon’s season comes to an end with a 16-11 record.