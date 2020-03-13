Sharon quarterback Lane Voytik staying close to home for college

The Tigers senior finished his high school career with 8,558 yards passing and 91 total touchdowns

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s all-time leading passer will continue his college career right down the road.

Sharon senior Lane Voytik has committed to Westminster College to continue his academic and athletic career. He, along with fellow Tiger Marcel Smith-Austin, made the announcement on Thursday.

Westminster is lucky to have these two 👀👀👀🔥 @WC_Titans Congrats Marcel and Lane!!!! pic.twitter.com/dYTM1oXoYi — Sharon Orange Crew (@SharonHighOC) March 12, 2020

Voytik finished his high school career with 8,558 yards passing and 91 total touchdowns, both Mercer County records.

During his senior year, he also became the first player in county history to pass for over 3,000 yards in a single season.

Voytik, who has thrown over 1,000 passes in his four years at Sharon, is a two-time member of our WKBN Big 22 and our reigning Pennsylvania Player of the Year.