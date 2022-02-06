PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to name Sharon native Teryl Austin as the team’s next defensive coordinator.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported the hiring earlier on Sunday.

Austin just finished his third season on the Pittsburgh coaching staff and has been a defensive coordinator with the Lions (2014-2017) and Bengals (2018).

Other previous coaching stops include: Seattle Seahawks (2003-06), Arizona Cardinals (2007-09) and the Baltimore Ravens (2011-13) where he won a Super Bowl.

Austin replaces Keith Butler who had been in the organization for 19 years.