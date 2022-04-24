NAPLES, Florida (WKBN) – Sharon native Jackie Bradshaw placed second at the US Open Pickleball Championships in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Bradshaw was competing in the women’s singles 19+ age group, skill level 5.0.

The skill level is the highest an amateur can play in before turning pro.

Bradshaw was the top-ranked player in the group and won her first two matches before falling to Nicole Hanlon in the championship game.

Bradshaw played tennis at Bethany College in Kansas. She suffered numerous shoulder injuries during college that ultimately ended her playing career. So, she decided to give pickleball a try a little less than two years ago.

She will continue to compete this week in women’s and mixed doubles.