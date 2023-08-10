SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Farrell

Aug. 31 – Grove City

Sept. 5 – at Hickory

Sept. 7 – at Mercer

Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament

Sept. 12 – Titusville

Sept. 14 – at Franklin

Sept. 19 – Rocky Grove

Sept. 21 – at Saegertown

Sept. 23 – at Meadville Tournament

Sept. 26 – at Greenville

Sept. 28 – Wilmington

Oct. 2 – at West Middlesex

Oct. 3 – at Slippery Rock

Oct. 5 – Mercer

Oct. 10 – at Sharpsville

Oct. 12 – Reynolds

Oct. 14 – at Sharpsville Invitational

Oct. 17 – Oil City

Sharon High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 3388, 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

If you have corrections to the SHS volleyball schedule please contact support.