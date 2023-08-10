SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 volleyball schedule for the girls’ team is below:
Schedule
Aug. 30 – at Farrell
Aug. 31 – Grove City
Sept. 5 – at Hickory
Sept. 7 – at Mercer
Sept. 9 – at Slippery Rock Tournament
Sept. 12 – Titusville
Sept. 14 – at Franklin
Sept. 19 – Rocky Grove
Sept. 21 – at Saegertown
Sept. 23 – at Meadville Tournament
Sept. 26 – at Greenville
Sept. 28 – Wilmington
Oct. 2 – at West Middlesex
Oct. 3 – at Slippery Rock
Oct. 5 – Mercer
Oct. 10 – at Sharpsville
Oct. 12 – Reynolds
Oct. 14 – at Sharpsville Invitational
Oct. 17 – Oil City
Sharon High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 3388, 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146
