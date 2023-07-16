SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
2023 Girls Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 29 – Maplewood
• Aug. 31 – Keystone
• Sept. 6 – at Greenville
• Sept. 7 – Titusville
• Sept. 9 – at Iroquois
• Sept. 11 – at Fairview
• Sept. 14 – at Grove City
• Sept. 16 – at Wilmington
• Sept. 18 – Slippery Rock
• Sept. 26 – Greenville
• Sept. 28 – Hickory
• Oct. 2 – Grove City
• Oct. 4 – at Slippery Rock
• Oct. 5 – Mercer
• Oct. 9 – at Meadville
• Oct. 11 – Sharpsville
• Oct. 16 – at Hickory
• Oct. 18 – at West Middlesex
2023 Boys Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 28 – at Sharpsville
• Aug. 31 – at General McLane
• Sept. 5 – Wilmington
• Sept. 6 – at Meadville
• Sept. 11 – West Middlesex
• Sept. 12 – at Hickory
• Sept. 19 – Slippery Rock
• Sept. 21 – at Conneaut
• Sept. 23 – at Neshannock
• Sept. 25 – Grove City
• Sept. 27 – Greenville
• Oct. 3 – Hickory
• Oct. 5 – at Slippery Rock
• Oct. 9 – Conneaut
• Oct. 11 – at Grove City
• Oct. 12 – at Mercyhurst Prep
• Oct. 17 – at Greenville
Sharon High School
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors: Orange and Black
School address: 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146
Stadium location: 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
If you have corrections to the SHS soccer schedule please contact support.