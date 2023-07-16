SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Tigers’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 Girls Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 29 – Maplewood

• Aug. 31 – Keystone

• Sept. 6 – at Greenville

• Sept. 7 – Titusville

• Sept. 9 – at Iroquois

• Sept. 11 – at Fairview

• Sept. 14 – at Grove City

• Sept. 16 – at Wilmington

• Sept. 18 – Slippery Rock

• Sept. 26 – Greenville

• Sept. 28 – Hickory

• Oct. 2 – Grove City

• Oct. 4 – at Slippery Rock

• Oct. 5 – Mercer

• Oct. 9 – at Meadville

• Oct. 11 – Sharpsville

• Oct. 16 – at Hickory

• Oct. 18 – at West Middlesex

2023 Boys Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 28 – at Sharpsville

• Aug. 31 – at General McLane

• Sept. 5 – Wilmington

• Sept. 6 – at Meadville

• Sept. 11 – West Middlesex

• Sept. 12 – at Hickory

• Sept. 19 – Slippery Rock

• Sept. 21 – at Conneaut

• Sept. 23 – at Neshannock

• Sept. 25 – Grove City

• Sept. 27 – Greenville

• Oct. 3 – Hickory

• Oct. 5 – at Slippery Rock

• Oct. 9 – Conneaut

• Oct. 11 – at Grove City

• Oct. 12 – at Mercyhurst Prep

• Oct. 17 – at Greenville

Sharon High School

Nickname: The Tigers

Colors: Orange and Black

School address: 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

Stadium location: 1129 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146

