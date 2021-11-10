Sharon High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Entering his 7th season at the helm of Sharon Tiger basketball, Zach Sarver has accumulated a winning percentage of 65.2% (103-55). This year, Sharon returns a pair of starters in Cortez Nixon and Connor Porterfield.

“We’ll lean on our two most experienced players – Connor (Porterfield) and Cortez (Nixon) throughout the year, states coach Sarver. “Seniors Joe Messina and Keon Hacker have had great off-seasons. Our roster should lead to competitive practices and players pushing each other to improve as they strive to maximize their playing time. Our roster is extremely young with small senior and junior classes. With that being said the core group of the team is a throwback to the days of when kids go from sport-to-sport and work at all of them. That type of group is easy to get excited about.”

The Tigers begin with their Tip-Off Tournament against West Middlesex.

Sharon Tigers

Head Coach: Zach Sarver

2020-21 Record: 9-13

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 50.3

Scoring Defense: 58.9

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Brett Salsgiver – 15.4

Rebounding: Brett Salsgiver – 5.9

Assists: Shawn Hill – 2.7

Free Throw Percentage: Brayden Coxson – 63.4%

Three-Point Percentage: Brayden Coxson – 41.5%

Field Goal Percentage: Connor Porterfield – 57.0%

PREVIEW

-Sarver mentions, “The youth of our team, coupled with the grid of our league will unquestionably lead to highs and lows throughout the season. With the make-up of our team, their work ethic, and potential it is our hope to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season in an always exceptional league.”

-Connor Porterfield averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 22 games played a year ago.

-Cortez Nixon scored 3.4 points and dished out 2 assists per game.

-The Tigers will be without the scoring punch of Brett Salsgiver (15.4 ppg), Otis Driver (10.9 ppg), Shawn Hill (8.9 ppg) and Brayden Coxson (8.2 ppg).

2021-22 Schedule

Dec. 10 – West Middlesex (Sharon Tip-Off Tournament)

Dec. 11 – Mars/Meadville (Sharon Tip-Off Tournament)

Dec. 14 – Slippery Rock

Dec. 17 – at Greenville

Dec. 19 – vs. Laurel (at New Castle)

Dec. 28 – Howland (Sharon Holiday Tournament)

Dec. 29 – Fairview/Mercyhurst Prep (Sharon Holiday Tournament)

Jan. 4 – at Grove City

Jan. 7 – at George Junior Republic

Jan. 8 – Neshannock

Jan. 11 – Wilmington

Jan. 13 – at Sharpsville

Jan. 15 – Franklin

Jan. 18 – Hickory

Jan. 21 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 25 – at Greenville

Feb. 1 – Grove City

Feb. 4 – George Junior Republic

Feb. 8 – at Wilmington

Feb. 11 – Sharpsville

Feb. 15 – at Franklin

Feb. 18 – at Hickory