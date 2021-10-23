Sharon grad leads Westminster to upset of nationally ranked Washington & Jefferson

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon grad Ty Elam had three touchdowns to lead the Westminster football team past #11 Washington & Jefferson 22-18 Saturday afternoon.

Elam exploded in the second half, scoring his first touchdown in the third quarter and adding two more in the fourth.

On the day, the former Tiger posted 11 catches for 174 yards and the three TDs.

Down 12-3 in the third quarter, Frank Antuono found Elam for a two-yard touchdown to make it 12-10.

Then in the fourth, Cole Konieczka hooked up with Elam for a 41-yard to give the Titans a 16-12 lead.

The two would connect one more time, from 30-yards out, to seal the win for Westminster.

The Titans move to 5-2 on the year.