Sharon falls in opener to Slippery Rock

Sharon had defeated Slippery Rock in their previous 6 meetings

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon is upended by Slippery Rock, 27-7, snapping the Rockets’ 6-game losing skid against the Tigers. Slippery Rock outscored Sharon 27-0 over the game’s last three quarters.

Sharon opened the game on a 14-play drive which ended with a Tyvell Richardson 4th-down catch from 17-yards out to give the Tigers’ the early 7-0 advantage.

On the Rockets’ second drive of the game, Slippery Rock operated with a short field from Sharon’s 40-yard line. Shane Thompson took it in to tie the game from 32-yards away.

A couple of plays into the second half, Slippery Rock scored on a William Mokel connection to Brenden Earl to take a 7-point lead (14-7).

The Rockets’ Ryan Montgomery went in from a yard away with 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter (21-7).

John Sabo became the fourth Rocket to score a touchdown as he caught a 5-yard pass from Mokel with 3:32 left to play. Mokel finished the contest with over 200-yards passing (2 TDs).

The Tigers shut out the Rockets last year, 14-0.

SCORING CHART

Slippery Rock, 27-7 (F)

First Quarter

Sh – Tyvell Richardson, 17-yard TD catch from Brett Salsgiver (Sh 7-0)

Second Quarter

SR – Shane Thompson, 32-yard TD run (T 7-7)

Third Quarter

SR – Brenden Earl, 30-yard TD catch from William Mokel (SR 14-7)

SR – Ryan Montgomery, 1-yard TD run (SR 21-7)

Fourth Quarter

SR – John Sabo, 5-yard TD catch from William Mokel (SR 27-7)

Next week, Sharon will host Hickory. The Rockets will travel to Grove City next Friday to take on the Eagles.

Upcoming Schedules

Sharon

Sept. 18 – Hickory

Sept. 25 – Grove City

Oct. 2 – Slippery Rock

Slippery Rock

Sept. 18 – at Grove City

Sept. 26 – Hickory

Oct. 2 – at Sharon