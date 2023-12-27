SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Down as many as 16 points at one point, Sharon completed an improbable comeback to beat Warren Harding 65-63 during the Sharon Holiday Tournament.

Sharon guard Levi Hailstock (15 points) got the run started with 10 points in the final frame before Derek Douglas (23 points) hit a three to help bring the Tigers all the way back.

During that time, the Tigers put together a 16-3 run of their own, thanks to clutch shooting and lockdown defense down the stretch before racking on free throws to secure the win.

For Harding, Chaz Coleman led the way with 22 points and freshman Gummy Hart pitched in 16 as the Raiders fell to 4-3 in the season.

With the win, Sharon stays unbeaten as they improve to 8-0.