Sharon baseball expects to compete in 2021

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon baseball coach Kevin Burns is ready for the 2021 season to get underway.
“I’m very excited for what is to come,” Burns said. “I definitely feel we’ll get better as the season moves along. We have a great group of hardworking athletes who love to play baseball.”
The Tigers are fortunate to have a couple of key players returning in senior shortstop Sully Brown and junior second baseman Cole Voytik (P) as well as their third baseman Mikey Rodriques (P).
“We’re (fielding) a young team,” indicates first-year coach Burns. “We’re very capable of competing. We have a good freshman class which some of the players could see plenty of varsity action.”
Sharon opens up the new season on Friday, March 26 with a contest against state champion-West Middlesex.
Sharon Tigers baseball preview
Head Coach: Kevin Burns, 1st year
2019 Record: 4-16
2021 Schedule
Mar. 26 – West Middlesex
Mar. 31 – at Lakeview
Apr. 2 – at Sharpsville
Apr. 7 – Hickory
Apr. 12 – at Slippery Rock
Apr. 14 – at Meadville
Apr. 16 – Sharpsville
Apr. 19 – Oil City
Apr. 20 – Kennedy Catholic
Apr. 21 – Greenville
Apr. 26 – at Grove City
Apr. 28 – at Hickory
May 5 – Slippery Rock
May 7 – at Mercer
May 10 – Meadville
May 12 – at Oil City
May 17 – at Greenville
May 19 – Grove City