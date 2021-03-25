Sharon baseball expects to compete in 2021

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon baseball coach Kevin Burns is ready for the 2021 season to get underway.

“I’m very excited for what is to come,” Burns said. “I definitely feel we’ll get better as the season moves along. We have a great group of hardworking athletes who love to play baseball.”

The Tigers are fortunate to have a couple of key players returning in senior shortstop Sully Brown and junior second baseman Cole Voytik (P) as well as their third baseman Mikey Rodriques (P).

“We’re (fielding) a young team,” indicates first-year coach Burns. “We’re very capable of competing. We have a good freshman class which some of the players could see plenty of varsity action.”

Sharon opens up the new season on Friday, March 26 with a contest against state champion-West Middlesex.

Sharon Tigers baseball preview

Head Coach: Kevin Burns, 1st year

2019 Record: 4-16

2021 Schedule

Mar. 26 – West Middlesex

Mar. 31 – at Lakeview

Apr. 2 – at Sharpsville

Apr. 7 – Hickory

Apr. 12 – at Slippery Rock

Apr. 14 – at Meadville

Apr. 16 – Sharpsville

Apr. 19 – Oil City

Apr. 20 – Kennedy Catholic

Apr. 21 – Greenville

Apr. 26 – at Grove City

Apr. 28 – at Hickory

May 5 – Slippery Rock

May 7 – at Mercer

May 10 – Meadville

May 12 – at Oil City

May 17 – at Greenville

May 19 – Grove City