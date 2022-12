BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Brooke Shantz and Angelina Cappabianca both scored 12 points as Western Reserve topped Sebring, 52-18. Cappabianca drained 4 three-point baskets and hauled down six rebounds.

Quincy Miller added 8, while Lisa Eichert scored 6 points in the win.

Reserve will meet Waterloo on Monday in a MVAC Scarlet Tier showdown.

For Sebring, Blake Thomas led the way with 6 points.

The Trojans return home on Monday to face Springfield.