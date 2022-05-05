WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brady Shannon and Luca Ricchiuti each recorded three base hits in Ursuline’s 10-3 win over Champion. Shannon hit a solo homer. Ricchiuti added a triple in the victory.

Jack Ericson tossed 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit. Tom Groner closed the game out by hurling the final 2 2/3 innings, didn’t permit a hit and struck out three batters.

Ursuline will seek their seventh win in eight contests on Monday when the Irish travel to Salem.

Brett Channell finished with the Golden Flashes’ lone hit.

Friday, Champion will play at South Range.