Shaner takes over Ridge football

Mineral Ridge won 6 games in 2017

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – In late-November, Brian Shaner was named the head football coach at Mineral Ridge. Shaner brings a wealth of experience to the position including a number of winning campaigns at The Rayen School, East and most recently Niles. In 2012, Shaner guided the Red Dragons to their 1st playoff appearance in six years. Last year, he spent the season with Western Reserve as an assistant.

He states, “Our seniors have been the key in leading this entire transformation. They show up every day willing to lead, work hard and learn. We have a long way to go but I feel we’re off to a good start. The increase in numbers of players coming out definitely has us moving in a positive direction.”

Mineral Ridge Rams

Head Coach: Brian Shaner, 1st season at Mineral Ridge

2018 record (MVAC): 2-8 (2-5), 6th place

Five Key Points

1.Ridge enjoyed 6 straight winning seasons in a row (2002-07). Since then, they’ve had 4 in the last 11 years.

2.Since 1999, Mineral Ridge has won just 1 league title (2004).

3.In 2013, the Ram defense held the opposition to an average of 20 points per game. That was the only time in the last 9 years that they’ve been able to hold their foes to an average less than 25 points per game.

4.Over the last 5 years, the Rams have posted a winning percentage of 21% in their non-conference schedule (4-15).

5.Last Ridge QB to throw for over 1,000-yards in a season was Mac White in 2014 (1148).

Offense

Returning Starters: 9

Scoring Offense: 14.6 (45th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 166.9

Passing Offense: 56.8

Total Offense: 223.6

…The key to the offense is very simple according to coach Shaner, “Our players have to learn the system. It’ll be on the coaching staff to install the system in a manner for the players to fully understand it by week one. There are definitely some keys players returning that could make the offense run very efficiently.”

Senior Dakota Edwards led the team in passing for each of the past two seasons and finished 3rd on the team in rushing a year ago (228 yards). Junior Randall Miller was one of 5 rushers who gained over 120 yards on the season. Miller scampered for 285 yards on 59 carries and scored twice. Miller also caught 21 passes for an average of 12.8 yards per reception and 3 scores.

The receiving corps also will have back Joe Rozzi and Evan Erb. Mineral Ridge’s passing game has accounted for 1712 yards in their last 40 games. That’s an average of 42.8 yards per contest. Running back Javon Beshara is back in the fold along with four linemen who played a key role last year – Jacob Teeters, Cameron Havner, Thomas Svirbly and Jordan Elswick. On special teams, the Rams will welcome back their kicker Gil Blair.

Defense

Returning Starters: 8

Scoring Defense: 29.9 (43rd in Area)

Total Defense: 296.7

…The defensive unit returns many of their top tacklers from a year ago in junior defensive back Randall Miller (59 tackles, 3 INTs) and Joe Rozzi (38 tackles), as well as, a trio of hard-hitting linebackers in Evan Erb (38 tackles), Jacob Teeters (23 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks ), Jevon Beshara (33 tackles, 3 TFL) and senior defensive lineman in Cameron Hevener (24 tackles).

A year ago, Ridge averaged just 1 turnover per game (10 turnovers, 10 games). The defense will miss the likes of Eric Basista (48 tackles), Patrick Ague (33 tackles), Donny Timms (29 tackles, 5 QB sacks, 10 TFL), and Jacob Lesko (28 tackles). Last season saw an uptick by 55-yards per game in the amount of yardage allowed by the Rams’ defense (2017 – 241.4 to 2018 – 296.7).

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Pymatuing Valley

Sept. 6 – at Lisbon

Sept. 13 – Newton Falls

Sept. 20 – McDonald

Sept. 27 – Jackson-Milton

Oct. 4 – at Lowellville

Oct. 11 – at Springfield

Oct. 18 – Waterloo

Oct. 25 – Sebring

Nov. 1 – at Western Reserve