Shaker Heights eliminates Harding; ends Raiders’ season at 14-10

Sports

Shaker Heights will play either Garfield Heights or Solon on Saturday

Munch Owens tallies 12 points in defeat

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Munch Owens led Harding with 12 points in a 77-39 setback at the hands of top-seeded Shaker Heights. Harding’s season ends at 14-10 after reaching the district round following their win over Hudson (44-40) on Saturday.

Emari Burgess added 7 for the Raiders.

Danny Young paced Shaker Heights with 18 points. The Red Raiders improve to 19-5. They’ll now await the winner of tomorrow’s contest between Garfield Heights (18-5) & Solon (17-6).

