STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers boys basketball team earned their first win of the tournament Tuesday night, with 65-58 victory over Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.

The Wildcats were led by senior Sal Shaffer, who finished with 24 points. Ronnie Leonard added 16 points, and Dante Colarossi chipped in 12.

Notre Dame Cathedral Latin was paced by sophomore Evan Dugger. He finished with a team high 13 points. Junior Brandon Smul added 11 for the Lions.

Struthers improves to (17-6) on the season and will advance in Division II tournament to host Howland in the Sectional Final on Friday.