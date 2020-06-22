Sferra Fastpitch Classic moved to Wednesday

Poor field conditions have moved the game to Wednesday at 5:30PM

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2020 Bill Sferra Fastpitch Classic has been moved to Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. because of poor field conditions after the rain that moved through the area on Monday.

The game will be nine innings and played at Liberty Township Park.

32 players have been invited to play in the game from Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Below is a list of the players who have been invited.

Mahoning & Trumbull County High School Senior Fastpitch All Stars

(*) – denotes playing in college

#21 Emma Ericson – Ursuline – YSU – P/1B

#6 Allison Smith – Champion – Ohio State University – P (*)

#31 Megan Ward – McDonald – Dayton University – SS (*)

#13 Cailey Titus – McDonald – YSU – OF

#21 Breanna Elser – Chalker – Cleveland State – IF/OF (*)

#1 Brook Bobbey – Poland – St. Bonaventure – CF (*)

#3 Kali Gross – Poland – Case Western Reserve – P/IF (*)

#21 Ally Nittoli – Poland – Mount Union – 1B (*)

#5 Rachel Wolfe – Poland – Ohio State – OF

#2 Lena Wallace – Mathews – John Carroll – P/OF

#25 Emma Smalley – Mathews – Kent State – CF

# 33 Alyssa Serensky – Western Reserve – Bethany College – SS (*)

#23 Emma Heater – Western Reserve – Westminster College – 3B/LF

#22 Hailey Smarr – Western Reserve – YSU – OF

#2 Morgan Domitian – Western Reserve – Kent State – C

#1 Sydney Durkin – Girard – Baldwin Wallace – 2B/LF

#14 Maddie Filisky – Mooney – University of Cincinnati – P/1B

#8 Elise Armile – Mooney – University of Cincinnati – OF

#4 Caitlin Perry – Mooney – YSU – OF/C

#3 Carley Francis – Mooney – YSU – OF

#15 Ashley Mickey – Fitch – Ohio State University – 2B

#21 Kaitlyn Evanko – Fitch – YSU – 3rd/P

#44 Jenna Chmelik – Fitch – Capitol University – C (*)

#1 Maddie Bova – Struthers – YSU – 2B/SS

#8 Renee Leonard – Struthers – YSU – OF

#4 Jackie Adler – Hubbard – Otterbien University – SS/2B (*)

#16 Lexi Flower – Hubbard – Kent Trumbull – OF

#26 Kali Dudich – South Range – Kent State – 1B/C

#13 Emily Protain – South Range – YSU – 1B/OF

#7 Destiny Goldner – Labrae – Kent State – OF/C

#27 Natalie Sisler – Labrae – YSU – C/1B

#28 Sydney Pearce – Labrae – Ohio State University – 1B/C