Sexton scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 122-107

The Cavaliers topped the Pistons 122-107 Wednesday night.

by: BRIAN DULIK - Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, right, drives past Detroit Pistons’ Josh Jackson in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-9.

Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Mason Plumlee had 15 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight turnovers for Detroit.

The Pistons are 1-7 road.

