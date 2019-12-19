Sexton scores 23, Cavaliers hold on to beat Hornets 100-98

Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Charlotte comeback for a 100-98 win over the Hornets.

by: STEVE HERRICK Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Cedi Osman had 18 and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late Charlotte comeback for a 100-98 win over the Hornets. Cleveland, which had lost 16 of 18, led the entire game but nearly squandered a 24-point lead in the third quarter. Terry Rozier scored a career-high 35 points for Charlotte and hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. But he missed a wide-open 3 with three seconds left that would have given the Hornets the lead. Rozier was 12 of 27 from the field and 7 of 15 on 3s.

