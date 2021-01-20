Sexton leads Cavaliers past Nets in double overtime thriller

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden, but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets struggled and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers.



Collin Sexton scored 15 of his 42 points in the second OT, most of them over Irving for the Cavs, who outplayed the Nets all night.

Sexton dropped two 3-pointers and fed Taurean Prince for another in a span of 55 seconds as Cleveland put Brooklyn away.



Durant led Brooklyn with 38 points and Harden added 21 for the Nets.